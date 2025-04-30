ATLANTA (AP) — NFL fines Falcons and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich following prank call to Shedeur Sanders during draft.
NFL fines Falcons $250,000 for breach that led to prank call on Sanders
Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich gets $100,000 fine for failing to keep information confidential.
Featured
After protests, lawsuits, and millions spent, Atlanta training center opens today
The state-of-the-art center became a flashpoint for activists, who formed a movement called “Stop Cop City.” One protester was shot by police and dozens more face charges.
A beloved Southern condiment is sandwiched between regions
Ownership of Duke’s Real Mayonnaise hasn’t been so stable lately. The most recent sale was in February to Northern-based private equity firm Advent International.
Antisemitic party invite raises uproar at Savannah college
Jewish students at the Savannah College of Art and Design were shocked when they saw what appeared to be an antisemitic party invitation on social media.