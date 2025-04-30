Georgia News
NFL fines Falcons and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich following prank call to Shedeur Sanders during draft

1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — NFL fines Falcons and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich following prank call to Shedeur Sanders during draft.

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was fined $100,000 after his son found confidential player information and used it to make a prank phone call. (Jason Getz/AJC)

NFL fines Falcons $250,000 for breach that led to prank call on Sanders

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich gets $100,000 fine for failing to keep information confidential.

NFL fines Falcons and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich following prank call to Shedeur Sanders

Not their fault this time, but Falcons can’t escape embarrassment

Two workers smile from the drive-through window of the new Watkinsville location of the Varsity during lunchtime on Friday, April 25, 2025. (C.J. Bartunek for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, accompanied by Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith, provided an update to the press during a media tour at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. They discussed the new Simulation Center, which will enable officers to train for various crime scenarios, including domestic disputes, commercial robberies, and kidnappings. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

