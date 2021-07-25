Newspaper: Georgia hospitals skirting pricing requirements

“It is important to understand that good-faith efforts to meet the new requirements can come at a cost,’′ Molly Smith, vice president for public policy for the American Hospital Association, told the AJC in a statement. “Pressures of fighting the virus did not go away because of the January 1 deadline.”

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Monday proposed increasing the penalty for hospitals that do not comply with the rules, saying it had heard concerns from consumers about compliance.

The AJC found that most of the 14 hospitals it reviewed did not disclose specific prices. CMS allows hospitals to skip the requirement by providing a tool that allows patients to calculate their estimated cost for a procedure, the AJC said. Critics say that tool does not provide equivalent transparency.

The AJC said several hospitals had multiple data fields missing, and only Memorial Health in Savannah displayed the price data in a prominent location — the top half of the hospital's home page.