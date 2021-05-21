Newman, Frazier push Pirates past Braves 6-4 in 10 innings

Jacob Stallings hit a two-run homer in the first against Drew Smyly, who gave up three runs and six hits in six innings. Smyly struck out Gamel in the third to strand the bases loaded.

William Contreras' three-run homer put the Braves ahead in the second, but Bryan Reynolds tied the score with a solo homer in the sixth.

Dansby Swanson, who had three hits, homered off Wil Crowe in the bottom half for a 4-3 lead, and Frazier retied the score with an RBI single in the seventh.

Smyly, signed to an $11 million, one-year contract, went 0-2 with an 8.05 ERA in four April starts. He has allowed five runs — four earned — in his last 18 innings.

Smyly singled for his first big league hit in the fourth, ending an 0-for-33 slump.

Pirates starter Crowe gave up four runs, seven hits and three walks in five-plus innings. He struck out Freddie Freeman to leave the bases loaded in the fourth.

KEEP RISING

Frazier increased his NL lead in hits to 58. Frazier has hit .386 in 83 at-bats with eight doubles in his last 20 games since April 28.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: Manager Derek Shelton had no update on RHP Trevor Cahill, who left Wednesday’s start at St. Louis in the second inning with a left calf injury. ... RHP Chad Kuhl (right shoulder discomfort) allowed one hit and one walk with five strikeouts as he threw 42 pitches in three innings Wednesday in his first rehab start with Triple-A Indianapolis. ... RHP Jose Soriano (elbow), recovering from Tommy John surgery, allowed no runs and one hit in three innings of a rehab assignment with Low-A Bradenton.

Braves: Manager Brian Snitker said there was no reason to worry that LHP Max Fried left his last start with cramping in his left hand. Fried departed after allowing one run and five hits with two walks and eight strikeouts in six innings Monday of a 3-1 loss to the New York Mets. “No, that was just an isolated thing,” Snitker said. “I don’t know, maybe he was dehydrated that particular day, but he’s been throwing and hitting. He’s fine.”

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Ian Anderson (3-1, 3.20 ERA) faces Pirates LHP Tyler Anderson (3-3, 3.50 ERA) as the teams play the second of a four-game series. Both will be making their ninth start. Ian Anderson has never faced Pittsburgh. Tyler Anderson will make his third career start against Atlanta.

___

