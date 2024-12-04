Georgia News

Newell scores 20, grabs 11 rebounds to lead Georgia over Notre Dame 69-48 in the SEC/ACC Challenge

Asa Newell scored 20 points and matched a career best with 11 rebounds to lead Georgia to a 69-48 victory over Notre Dame in the SEC/ACC Challenge
1 hour ago

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Asa Newell scored 20 points and matched a career best with 11 rebounds to lead Georgia to a 69-48 victory over Notre Dame on Tuesday night in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Newell was 8-of-16 shooting from the floor. Dakota Leffew made 4 of 9 from long range and finished with 16 points for Georgia (8-1), which has won three straight. Silas Demary Jr. added 11 points and Tyrin Lawrence chipped in a career-high seven assists to go with seven points.

Tae Davis and Braeden Shrewsberry scored 14 points apiece for Notre Dame (4-5), which has lost five consecutive games.

Shrewsberry, Matt Allocco and Nikita Konstantynovskyi each scored five points during a 15-2 run to pull the Fighting Irish to 43-39 with 13:09 remaining. Leffew answered with a 3-pointer, sparking a 14-3 spurt for a 57-42 advantage with 5:50 left. Notre Dame cut the deficit to 57-47 but didn't get closer.

Newell scored 11 first-half points and Leffew added nine to help Georgia build a 34-22 advantage at the break. Davis scored 11 points to pace the Fighting Irish.

Georgia extended its non-conference home winning streak to 24 games. The last time the Bulldogs lost a non-conference home game was a 77-60 loss to Gardner-Webb on Dec. 29, 2021.

