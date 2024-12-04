Newell scores 20, grabs 11 rebounds to lead Georgia over Notre Dame 69-48 in the SEC/ACC Challenge

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Asa Newell scored 20 points and matched a career best with 11 rebounds to lead Georgia to a 69-48 victory over Notre Dame on Tuesday night in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Newell was 8-of-16 shooting from the floor. Dakota Leffew made 4 of 9 from long range and finished with 16 points for Georgia (8-1), which has won three straight. Silas Demary Jr. added 11 points and Tyrin Lawrence chipped in a career-high seven assists to go with seven points.

Tae Davis and Braeden Shrewsberry scored 14 points apiece for Notre Dame (4-5), which has lost five consecutive games.