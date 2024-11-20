Newell, Demary lead Georgia to 93-45 win over Alabama A&M

Tyrin Lawrence added 12 points plus six steals and Somto Cyril had 11 points and nine rebounds for Georgia, which shot 53%, made nine 3-pointers and went to the line for 41 free throws, making 28. Georgia was plus-25 on the boards.

Dylan McLean scored 11 points to lead Alabama A&M (3-2), which came in averaging 99.5 points per game, fifth in the nation. The visitors shot only 30% to 53% for Georgia.

Georgia led 46-25 at halftime with Demary scoring 10 points. A 21-4 run early in the second half when Blue Cain made a trio of 3-pointers quickly put the game away.

