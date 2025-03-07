Georgia News
Newell and the Georgia Bulldogs host conference foe Vanderbilt

Georgia and Vanderbilt will play in a matchup of SEC foes
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Vanderbilt Commodores (20-10, 8-9 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (19-11, 7-10 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Asa Newell and Georgia host Devin and Vanderbilt in SEC play Saturday.

The Bulldogs are 14-3 on their home court. Georgia averages 75.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Commodores have gone 8-9 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt is 4-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Georgia's average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.8 per game Vanderbilt allows. Vanderbilt averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.3 per game Georgia gives up.

The Bulldogs and Commodores meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Newell is averaging 15.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Silas Demary Jr. is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler Nickel averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Jason Edwards is shooting 37.6% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Commodores: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

