Newby scores 33 as UNC Wilmington takes down Georgia Southern 92-84

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Newby's 33 points led UNC Wilmington over Georgia Southern 92-84 on Friday night.

Newby shot 6 for 11 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 19 of 21 from the free-throw line for the Seahawks (2-0). Khamari McGriff added 21 points while going 7 of 9 and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line while they also had 12 rebounds and three blocks. Noah Ross shot 3 of 7 from the field and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Dontae Horne finished with 23 points for the Eagles (1-1). Adante' Holiman added 14 points for Georgia Southern. Bradley Douglas also put up 12 points.