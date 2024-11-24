Georgia News

Newbauer, Dabbs help Mercer wrap up 1st outright Southern Conference title, beat Furman 49-23

Whitt Newbauer threw three touchdown passes, two to Adjatay Dabbs, and Mercer defeated Furman 49-23 to win the outright Southern Conference title on Saturday
37 minutes ago

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Whitt Newbauer threw three touchdown passes, two to Adjatay Dabbs, and Mercer defeated Furman 49-23 to win the outright Southern Conference title on Saturday.

The Bears (10-2, 7-1) , ranked ninth in the FCS coaches poll, scored 21 points in the first quarter and took a 28-10 halftime lead via CJ Miller's 3-yard run, Newbauer touchdown passes of 46 yards to Dabbs and 7 yards to Sawyer Burt plus Tommy Bliss' 35-yard fumble return.

Newbauer was 18-of-28 passing for 257 yards with his three TDs and an interception. Dabb finished with 181 yards on eight catches. Dwayne McGee added 74 yards on the ground for a Mercer offense that finished with 503 yards.

Trey Hedden was 19-of-41 passing for 210 yards with a touchdown and interception for the Paladins (3-8, 2-5). Colton Hinton had 109 yards receiving on nine catches with a score. Ian Williams tied his own school record with a 57-yard field goal.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: staff

Cambridge sends message with first-round playoff win
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 8 Georgia is a heavy favorite against struggling UMass as it looks to protect its...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

ACC This Week: No. 13 SMU hopes to clinch spot in league title game at Virginia
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bowdon, Manchester eyeing deep-playoff runs; cruise through first round contests
The Latest
Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Georgia FIVE Evening15m ago
Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Georgia Cash 4 Evening15m ago
Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Georgia Cash 3 Evening17m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

WEATHER
Bundle up! Metro Atlanta temps dip into the 30s for first time this season
They buried their baby girl in Augusta. Now her remains are missing
15 things to do this weekend: Tree lights, snowball fights, more delights