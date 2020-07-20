New York's governor pledges aid to Georgia city in visit

“I wear the mask because I respect you,” he said. “You wear the mask because you respect me.”

Johnson was the pacesetter in a revolt by local Georgia officials against Kemp's refusal to allow local governments to order people to wear masks. Johnson signed an order requiring masks in the coastal city on July 1. More than 15 other cities and counties would eventually follow suit, with Kemp eventually suing Atlanta's mayor and city council, asking a judge to order local officials to stop taking actions at variance with his own executive orders on the coronavirus.

Lawyers for Georgia's attorney general are scheduled to argue that case in court Tuesday.

Cuomo delivered masks, test kits, gowns, face shields and hand sanitizer. He said he would help Savannah set up two new public testing sites aimed at lower income people and said he would share contact tracing expertise.

“Today’s discussion was about testing. Today’s discussion was about tracing, and it was about training,” Johnson said. “And more importantly it’s about encouragement to a weary city that has been going through this since the beginning of March.”

Contact tracing in Georgia is run by the state Department of Public Health, which didn't attend Monday's meetings, said Nick Zoller, a spokesman for Johnson. He said the city will not be setting up a separate contact tracing program.

Kemp spokesperson Candace Broce declined to comment on Cuomo's visit. Kemp separately announced a previously promised initiative with Mako Medical, a North Carolina lab company, to increase Georgia's government testing capacity by 10,000 per day, providing results within 48 hours. Kemp spokesperson Cody Hall said Georgia will pay $100 to $110 per test and chose Mako because it offered the best combination of price, turnaround time and capacity.

The number of people hospitalized because of the respiratory illness in Georgia continues to rise, reaching nearly 3,200 on Monday, a level that has tripled in the past month. The total number of cases in Georgia climbed past 145,000 on Monday, while the number of deaths rose to 3,176.

