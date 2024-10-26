Georgia News

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge voted player of the year by fellow major leaguers

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has been voted player of the year and the American League’s outstanding player for the second time by fellow major leaguers in the annual Players Choice Awards of the Major League Baseball Players Association
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits during batting practice on media day for the baseball World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: Credit: AP

Credit: Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits during batting practice on media day for the baseball World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
5 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was voted player of the year and the American League’s outstanding player for the second time by fellow major leaguers in the annual Players Choice Awards of the Major League Baseball Players Association.

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani was voted the National League’s outstanding player, the union said Saturday.

Judge led the major leagues with 58 homers and 144 RBIs, hitting .322. He also won both awards in 2022.

Ohtani became the first player with 50 homers and 50 stolen bases, batting .310 with 54 homers, 130 RBIs and 59 steals. He was voted the AL's outstanding player in 2021 and 2023 when he was with the Los Angeles Angels and won the overall player of the year in 2021.

Milwaukee first baseman Rhys Hoskins won the Marvin Miller man of the year award, given to a player whose leadership inspires others, and the philanthropist of the year award. Along with wife Jayme, Hoskins has raised over $1 million for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Dave Winfield was given the Curt Flood Award for advancement of players’ rights and devotion to the union. Winfield, a longtime union leader, is special adviser to union head Tony Clark.

Atlanta's Chris Sale was selected the NL outstanding pitcher and comeback player.

Detroit’s Tarik Skubal was picked as the AL outstanding pitcher and Boston outfielder Tyler O'Neill as the AL comeback player.

San Diego outfielder Jackson Merrill and Baltimore outfielder Colton Cowser were the outstanding rookies.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani reacts after scoring during the eighth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the New York Yankees, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: AP

World Series: How to watch Dodgers-Yankees, betting odds, ticket prices and more
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: AP

Ohtani heads to World Series for first time, achieving goal he had when signing with...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: AP

Dodgers finish off Mets with 10-5 win in NLCS and advance to face Yankees in World Series
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: AP

Juan Soto opens the World Series on his 26th birthday with baseball abuzz about his...
The Latest
Oklahoma City plays Atlanta for cross-conference game
Friday's Scores
Inter Miami gets a win in Messi's MLS playoff opener, tops Atlanta United 2-1
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

KNOW YOUR STUFF
Here’s what you need to know about Georgia’s ballot questions
How the AJC covered the John Peek murders featured on ‘Dateline’ Oct. 25
Everything you need to know about Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech