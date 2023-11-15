New York travels to Atlanta for conference showdown

The Hawks will host conference foe New York
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

New York Knicks (5-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (6-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hawks -1.5; over/under is 230

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Atlanta and New York face off on Wednesday.

Atlanta finished 41-41 overall and 26-26 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Hawks averaged 25.0 assists per game on 44.6 made field goals last season.

New York went 47-35 overall and 32-20 in Eastern Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Knicks shot 47.0% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Knicks won 126-120 in the last matchup on Oct. 27. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 31 points, and De'Andre Hunter led the Hawks with 27 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Trae Young: out (personal), Kobe Bufkin: out (thumb).

Knicks: RJ Barrett: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

