New York travels to Atlanta for conference showdown

New York Knicks (5-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (6-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference)
Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hawks -1.5; over/under is 230
BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Atlanta and New York face off on Wednesday.
Atlanta finished 41-41 overall and 26-26 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Hawks averaged 25.0 assists per game on 44.6 made field goals last season.
New York went 47-35 overall and 32-20 in Eastern Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Knicks shot 47.0% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.
The teams meet for the second time this season. The Knicks won 126-120 in the last matchup on Oct. 27. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 31 points, and De'Andre Hunter led the Hawks with 27 points.
INJURIES: Hawks: Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Trae Young: out (personal), Kobe Bufkin: out (thumb).
Knicks: RJ Barrett: day to day (illness).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal Constitution