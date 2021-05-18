ajc logo
X

New York to visit Atlanta Tuesday

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
Neither team has listed a starter for Tuesday's game

New York Mets (19-16, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (19-22, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD Braves: Tucker Davidson (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Pete Alonso and the Mets will take on the Braves Tuesday.

The Braves are 10-10 against NL East teams. Atlanta has hit a league-leading 60 home runs this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with 12 homers.

The Mets are 10-5 against the rest of their division. New York's team on-base percentage of .317 is fourth in the National League. Pete Alonso leads the team with an OBP of .345.

The Mets won the last meeting 3-1. Sean Reid-Foley earned his first victory and Tomas Nido went 3-for-4 with a double for New York. Max Fried registered his second loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 27 RBIs and is batting .218.

Alonso leads the Mets with 13 extra base hits and is batting .242.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .211 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Mets: 7-3, .218 batting average, 3.25 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Max Fried: (hand), Grant Dayton: (thigh), Cristian Pache: (hamstring), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Mets: Taijuan Walker: (back), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Jacob deGrom: (right side), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Kevin Pillar: (face), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top