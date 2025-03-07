New York Red Bulls visit Atlanta United after shutout victory

New York Red Bulls (1-1-0) vs. Atlanta United FC (1-1-0)
Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC +106, New York +218, Draw +266; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Nashville 2-0, the New York Red Bulls face Atlanta United.
United compiled a 10-14-10 record overall in the 2024 season while finishing 7-7-4 in home matches. United scored 46 goals and had a goal differential of -3 last season.
The Red Bulls went 11-9-14 overall last season while going 7-7-7 on the road. The Red Bulls averaged 1.6 goals on 5.1 shots on goal per game last season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Adyn Torres (injured), Pedro Amador (injured), Brooks Lennon (injured).
Red Bulls: Adri Mehmeti (injured), Roald Mitchell (injured), Ronald Donkor (injured), Wiktor Bogacz (injured), Serge Ngoma (injured), Marcelo Morales (injured), Kyle Duncan (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
