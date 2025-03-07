New York Red Bulls visit Atlanta United after shutout victory

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Nashville 2-0, the New York Red Bulls face Atlanta United.

United compiled a 10-14-10 record overall in the 2024 season while finishing 7-7-4 in home matches. United scored 46 goals and had a goal differential of -3 last season.

The Red Bulls went 11-9-14 overall last season while going 7-7-7 on the road. The Red Bulls averaged 1.6 goals on 5.1 shots on goal per game last season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Adyn Torres (injured), Pedro Amador (injured), Brooks Lennon (injured).

Red Bulls: Adri Mehmeti (injured), Roald Mitchell (injured), Ronald Donkor (injured), Wiktor Bogacz (injured), Serge Ngoma (injured), Marcelo Morales (injured), Kyle Duncan (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.