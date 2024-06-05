Georgia News

New York plays Atlanta for conference matchup

New York heads to Atlanta for an Eastern Conference matchup Thursday
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago

New York Liberty (7-2, 5-1 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (4-3, 1-1 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty visits Atlanta Dream for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Atlanta went 19-21 overall and 11-9 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Dream averaged 18.6 assists per game on 29.4 made field goals last season.

New York finished 16-4 in Eastern Conference play and 32-8 overall during the 2023-24 season. The Liberty shot 46.0% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Liberty: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Combined photos

FULTON TRUMP CASE
Meet the Georgia judges who will hear the Fani Willis appeal

Credit: BRAVO

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann avoid foreclosure again

Credit: Ben Hendren

Plan to demolish and rebuild historic Galloway School in Atlanta building fuels debate

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Renovations light way to next chapter for Tybee Island lighthouse

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Renovations light way to next chapter for Tybee Island lighthouse

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Three things Atlanta United’s interim manager Rob Valentino must do
The Latest

Credit: AP

Fried strikes out 13 and Albies hits a 3-run homer to power the Braves past the Red Sox...
Biden rolls out migration asylum order after months of anticipation
Renovations light way to next chapter for Tybee Island lighthouse
Featured

Credit: Combined photos

Meet the Georgia judges who will hear appeal of challenge to DA Fani Willis
OPINION
Atlanta’s ‘communications’ mayor slips on some wet pavement
Fighting bird flu: The vaccine problem with chickens and eggs