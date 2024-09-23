New York Liberty to play the Atlanta Dream Tuesday

WNBA PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND:

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Liberty take on the Atlanta Dream.

The Liberty are 16-4 in Eastern Conference games. New York is second in the WNBA with 22.8 assists per game. Sabrina Ionescu leads the Liberty averaging 6.2.

The Dream's record in Eastern Conference play is 7-13. Atlanta ranks third in the Eastern Conference giving up 79.8 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

New York averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Atlanta allows. Atlanta averages 77.0 points per game, 0.5 more than the 76.5 New York allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breanna Stewart is shooting 45.8% and averaging 20.4 points for the Liberty.

Tina Charles is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Dream.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 7-3, averaging 85.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Dream: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Dream: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out for season (ankle), Aerial Powers: out for season (calf ).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.