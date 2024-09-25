Georgia News

New York Liberty advance to WNBA semifinals with 2-game sweep of Atlanta Dream

7 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Liberty advance to WNBA semifinals with 2-game sweep of Atlanta Dream.

