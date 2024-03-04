New York faces Atlanta on 5-game home skid

Atlanta Hawks (26-34, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (35-26, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Atlanta looking to end its five-game home slide.

The Knicks are 24-14 in Eastern Conference games. New York is third in the NBA giving up only 109.8 points per game while holding opponents to 47.3% shooting.

The Hawks are 15-26 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 16-15 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Knicks average 113.4 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 122.7 the Hawks allow. The Hawks average 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than the Knicks allow.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 16 the Knicks won 116-114 led by 29 points from Julius Randle, while Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 28 points for the Hawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson is shooting 47.8% and averaging 27.1 points for the Knicks. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

Bogdanovic is averaging 16.7 points for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 2-8, averaging 104.3 points, 43.0 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 114.4 points, 45.8 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out for season (ankle), Julius Randle: out (shoulder), OG Anunoby: out (elbow).

Hawks: Trae Young: out (finger), Onyeka Okongwu: out (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.