New York faces Atlanta after Stewart's 32-point game

Atlanta Dream (2-5, 1-3 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (6-2, 4-2 Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York faces the Atlanta Dream after Breanna Stewart scored 32 points in the New York Liberty's 102-93 win against the Dallas Wings.

New York finished 9-9 at home and 10-8 in Eastern Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Liberty averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 9.3 second chance points and 23.8 bench points last season.

Atlanta finished 14-22 overall last season while going 5-13 in Eastern Conference games. The Dream allowed opponents to score 81.5 points per game and shoot 43.2% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Dream: Aari McDonald: out (torn labrum), Danielle Robinson: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.