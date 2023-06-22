X

New York faces Atlanta after Stewart's 28-point game

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
New York visits the Atlanta Dream after Breanna Stewart scored 28 points in the Liberty's 89-71 win against the Phoenix Mercury

New York Liberty (7-3, 4-3 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (5-6, 4-3 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Atlanta Dream after Breanna Stewart scored 28 points in the Liberty's 89-71 win over the Phoenix Mercury.

Atlanta finished 14-22 overall and 5-13 in Eastern Conference games last season. The Dream averaged 78.5 points per game while shooting 42.0% from the field and 35.2% from behind the arc last season.

New York finished 16-20 overall and 10-8 in Eastern Conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Liberty shot 43.1% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Dream: Aari McDonald: out (torn labrum), Danielle Robinson: out (knee).

Liberty: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Screenshot

Fulton commission denies Republican elections nominee again10h ago

Credit: AP

Stamp honoring John Lewis unveiled at U.S. Capitol
10h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Father accused of throwing child from car in Clayton, wanted in other counties
9h ago

Cops: Man confesses at VA center to killing girlfriend at DeKalb home
10h ago

Cops: Man confesses at VA center to killing girlfriend at DeKalb home
10h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: Flash flood warning issued for parts of metro Atlanta
12h ago
The Latest
Nicolas Firmino scores in 5th minute of 2nd half stoppage time as Atlanta and NYCFC tie...
4h ago
Bryce Harper's power dip has the Phillies' slugger off his average homer pace
6h ago
Braves, Phillies are rained out and the game is rescheduled as part of a day-night DH in...
6h ago
Featured

Credit: Phil Skinner

WWII veteran, 104, keeps up with the ‘youngsters’ at senior water aerobics
GPB ousts Bill Nigut, cancels ‘Political Rewind’ show
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top