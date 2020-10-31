New state wildlife management area to open on Georgia coast

The Georgia Board of Natural Resources voted Tuesday to acquire nearly 8,000 acres (3,237 hectares) of the historic Cabin Bluff property in Camden County for designation as a state wildlife management area, The Savannah Morning News reported.

The Nature Conservancy and the Open Space Institute bought the property in 2018 along with an adjacent tract of nearly 3,200 (1,294 hectares) acres that will become a retreat for a church congregation based in Jacksonville, Florida, the newspaper reported.