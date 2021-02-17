New round of icy weather hits frigid Deep South

In icebound northwest Alabama, the only grocery store in tiny Hackleburg opened Wednesday since the power was back on and roads were clear enough for travel, manager Dennis Whitfield said in a telephone interview over the buzz of busy checkout lanes. Milk, produce and bread were in short supply since trucks can't get to town from Birmingham, nearly 100 miles (161 kilometers) away, he said.

“Everybody’s buying crackers because they can’t get bread,” he said.

With more snow and ice in the forecast, Whitfield said he was not sure how Hackleburg Market and Town Cafe could remain open.

“We’re telling people we’re here until it starts again," he said. "The people who work here and these people’s lives are more important than getting a gallon of milk.”

More than 64,000 utility customers were in the dark in Louisiana, including more than 24,000 in East Baton Rouge Parish, and almost 15,000 were out in Mississippi. In some places, afternoon temperatures were not predicted to go much above freezing for an extended period until Friday.

Snowy and icy weather forced some communities to postpone pandemic vaccination drives and delayed shipments of the coronavirus vaccine to states including Georgia and Alabama, officials said.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said in a statement that both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that normally would have arrived the first part of this week were held back by the manufacturers due to the winter weather. The agency said that as a result, health departments and other vaccine providers have been forced to reschedule appointments.

Vaccine shipments have also been delayed to a large part of Alabama because the shipper, McKesson Corp., has weather-related problems at its terminal in Memphis, Tennessee, said Ryan Easterling, a spokesman with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

“Vaccine allocated to Alabama will be shipped when weather conditions allow, and clinics will be scheduled accordingly,” he said in an email.

For some, the weather prompted acts of charity.

In Clinton, Mississippi, Army veteran Evelyn Fletcher Fletcher spent the last few days cooking all the food in her house to make plates to deliver to sidelined truck drivers, travelers and people staying at hotels because they lost power at home.

“They’re stranded, they’re isolated — people are in need of support right now,” Fletcher said.

On Monday, Fletcher made 85 meals. On Tuesday, a local restaurant, T’Beaux’s Crawfish and Catering, cooked 75 plates of shrimp and gumbo for her and other volunteers to deliver and she made 30 plates of her own. On Wednesday morning, Fletcher was cooking a pot of turkey noodle soup so she could go out again and deliver another 70 meals as the weather allowed.

“People are worried about more snow,” she said. “We are going to keep people fed and keep them feeling hopeful.”

An MDOT snow plow clears off the snow, sleet and ice build up on Highway 178 in the Macedonia community of Lee County, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (Adam Robison/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP) Credit: Adam Robison Credit: Adam Robison

Ice covers a car mirror in Meridian, Miss. on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The city issued an overnight curfew urging residents to avoid driving because of unusually cold temperatures and slippery road conditions. (Bill Graham/The Meridian Star via AP) Credit: Bill Graham Credit: Bill Graham

Snow covers the ground at Bonita Lakes Park in Meridian, Miss., on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Schools were closed and the city was placed under a curfew due to hazardous weather conditions. (Bill Graham/The Meridian Star via AP) Credit: Bill Graham Credit: Bill Graham