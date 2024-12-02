New Orleans plays Atlanta, looks to break road losing streak

New Orleans Pelicans (4-17, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (10-11, seventh in the Eastern Conference)
Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -9.5; over/under is 228
BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans travels to Atlanta looking to stop its 10-game road slide.
The Hawks have gone 5-5 at home. Atlanta ranks third in the NBA with 55.3 points in the paint led by Jalen Johnson averaging 11.2.
The Pelicans are 1-10 on the road. New Orleans has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Hawks are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Pelicans allow to opponents. The Pelicans average 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.9 fewer made shots on average than the 16.4 per game the Hawks give up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 21.4 points and 12.1 assists for the Hawks.
Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Pelicans.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 116.2 points, 48.2 rebounds, 31.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points per game.
Pelicans: 1-9, averaging 98.4 points, 46.3 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points.
INJURIES: Hawks: Trae Young: day to day (achilles), Cody Zeller: out (personal), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (hamstring).
Pelicans: Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Brandon Ingram: out (calf), Herbert Jones: out (shoulder ), Jose Alvarado: out (hamstring), Jordan Hawkins: out (back).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.