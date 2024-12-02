New Orleans plays Atlanta, looks to break road losing streak

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans travels to Atlanta looking to stop its 10-game road slide.

The Hawks have gone 5-5 at home. Atlanta ranks third in the NBA with 55.3 points in the paint led by Jalen Johnson averaging 11.2.

The Pelicans are 1-10 on the road. New Orleans has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Pelicans allow to opponents. The Pelicans average 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.9 fewer made shots on average than the 16.4 per game the Hawks give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 21.4 points and 12.1 assists for the Hawks.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Pelicans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 116.2 points, 48.2 rebounds, 31.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points per game.

Pelicans: 1-9, averaging 98.4 points, 46.3 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Trae Young: day to day (achilles), Cody Zeller: out (personal), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (hamstring).

Pelicans: Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Brandon Ingram: out (calf), Herbert Jones: out (shoulder ), Jose Alvarado: out (hamstring), Jordan Hawkins: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.