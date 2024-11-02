New Orleans plays Atlanta in non-conference matchup

New Orleans went 49-33 overall with a 21-19 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Pelicans averaged 115.1 points per game last season, 51.3 in the paint, 17.6 off of turnovers and 15.1 on fast breaks.

Atlanta went 36-46 overall a season ago while going 15-26 on the road. The Hawks averaged 118.3 points per game last season, 18.5 from the free-throw line and 41.1 from deep.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Trey Murphy III: out (hamstring), CJ McCollum: day to day (adductor), Herbert Jones: day to day (shoulder ), Dejounte Murray: out (hand).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: day to day (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (hamstring), Kobe Bufkin: out (shoulder), Cody Zeller: day to day (personal), Dyson Daniels: day to day (hip), Vit Krejci: out (adductor).

