New Orleans plays Atlanta in non-conference matchup

Atlanta Hawks (2-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (3-3, 10th in the Western Conference)
New Orleans; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans and Atlanta square off in non-conference action.
New Orleans went 49-33 overall with a 21-19 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Pelicans averaged 115.1 points per game last season, 51.3 in the paint, 17.6 off of turnovers and 15.1 on fast breaks.
Atlanta went 36-46 overall a season ago while going 15-26 on the road. The Hawks averaged 118.3 points per game last season, 18.5 from the free-throw line and 41.1 from deep.
INJURIES: Pelicans: Trey Murphy III: out (hamstring), CJ McCollum: day to day (adductor), Herbert Jones: day to day (shoulder ), Dejounte Murray: out (hand).
Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: day to day (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (hamstring), Kobe Bufkin: out (shoulder), Cody Zeller: day to day (personal), Dyson Daniels: day to day (hip), Vit Krejci: out (adductor).
