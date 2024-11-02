Georgia News

New Orleans plays Atlanta in non-conference matchup

The New Orleans Pelicans take on the Atlanta Hawks in non-conference play
By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago

Atlanta Hawks (2-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (3-3, 10th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans and Atlanta square off in non-conference action.

New Orleans went 49-33 overall with a 21-19 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Pelicans averaged 115.1 points per game last season, 51.3 in the paint, 17.6 off of turnovers and 15.1 on fast breaks.

Atlanta went 36-46 overall a season ago while going 15-26 on the road. The Hawks averaged 118.3 points per game last season, 18.5 from the free-throw line and 41.1 from deep.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Trey Murphy III: out (hamstring), CJ McCollum: day to day (adductor), Herbert Jones: day to day (shoulder ), Dejounte Murray: out (hand).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: day to day (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (hamstring), Kobe Bufkin: out (shoulder), Cody Zeller: day to day (personal), Dyson Daniels: day to day (hip), Vit Krejci: out (adductor).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

