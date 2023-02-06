X
New Orleans and Atlanta square off in non-conference showdown

By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
Atlanta heads to New Orleans for a non-conference matchup

Atlanta Hawks (27-27, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (28-27, eighth in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks take on CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans in a non-conference matchup.

The Pelicans have gone 19-9 in home games. New Orleans averages 115.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 14-16 away from home. Atlanta has a 12-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Hawks defeated the Pelicans 124-121 in overtime in their last matchup on Nov. 5. Young led the Hawks with 34 points, and McCollum led the Pelicans with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCollum is averaging 21.3 points and 5.8 assists for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson is averaging 26 points, seven rebounds and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

Young averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 27.0 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Dejounte Murray is averaging 22.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 2-8, averaging 110.5 points, 42.7 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 121.7 points, 43.5 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Brandon Ingram: out (toe), E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Jonas Valanciunas: out (quad), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Dyson Daniels: out (ankle).

Hawks: Trae Young: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

