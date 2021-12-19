New mercantile setting up shop in historic Georgia space

These updates will come via the mercantile's Facebook page, Scott said.

Upon opening, The 1904 will also house the town’s heritage center, according to Scott.

While the moniker and tenants are new, the 117-year-old space has retained some of its original features, including the molding, wood flooring and interior brick that was uncovered during renovations.

“Everything old is new again,” Scott said. “If you talk to people that grew up here, they will tell you that, in the 50s and 60s, it was the place to go if you wanted to buy anything. They sold absolutely everything — it was a grocery store, it was a hardware store, there was a shoe store, there was clothing, you could even buy your casket there.”

Inside, the shops surround a centralized community living room; outfitted with sofas, tables and chairs, a TV and 5G Wi-Fi, the space is designed for patrons to gather with friends, catch the Saturday football game or change up their workspace if they typically clock in at home.

“We’re hoping it creates a central gathering space for people who are looking to meet in downtown (Braselton) before they go out to spend money in our businesses, because it’s really all about economic development,” Scott said.