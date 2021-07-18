New marker commemorates Black neighborhood in Warner Robins

The new plaque in Warner Robins — unveiled last month — celebrates the Jody Town Community, a segregated neighborhood that became a hub for Black life in the area before an urban renewal plan in the 1970s led to its destruction, The Telegraph newspaper reports.

“Jody Town was more than a neighborhood," Shirlyn Johnson-Granville, chair of the Jody Town Community Reunion Committee, told the newspaper. “It was a community. We had businesses. We had churches. We had organizations. We had entertainment.”