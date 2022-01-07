Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

New lawsuit challenges 3 Georgia congressional district maps

Georgia News
59 minutes ago
Voting rights groups and individual voters have filed a federal lawsuit that says the new map for three Georgia congressional districts violate the Constitution and weaken the power of voters of color

ATLANTA (AP) — Voting rights groups and individual voters on Friday filed a federal lawsuit that says the new map for three Georgia congressional districts violate the Constitution and weaken the power of voters of color.

It challenges the 6th, 13th and 14th congressional districts. The Southern Poverty Law Center filed the lawsuit on behalf of Common Cause, the League of Women Voters of Georgia and individual voters.

Republicans have said they were careful to follow the dictates of the Voting Rights Act when drawing the maps. They also note that their maps split fewer counties.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed the new maps on Dec. 30. At least three other lawsuits have already been filed challenging various aspects of the new congressional, state Senate and state House maps.

The lawsuit says legislators moved voters of color out of the 6th District and replaced them with white voters, packed Black voters into the 13th District and moved Black voters from Cobb County into the largely rural and white 14th District.

“This map must be remedied to prevent harm to Georgia’s communities of color for years to come," Southern Poverty Law Center lawyer Jack Genberg said in a news release. "These unlawful districts would diminish communities’ ability to advocate for fair treatment and allocation of funds from their government.”

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgia gov proposes $5,000 raise for state agency employees
6m ago
Man who took cellphone video of Ahmaud Arbery’s killing gets life sentence, chance of...
53m ago
Greg McMichael, who chased Ahmaud Arbery with his son, sentenced to life in prison...
56m ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top