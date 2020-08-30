New hotel at Lake Lanier nears start of construction

“In a perfect world, we’d be able to open the new conference center and hotel in spring of 2023,” said Lanier Islands Public Relations Director Missy Burgess. “We’re busy talking to architects now and going over the plans.”

Bill Donohue, executive director of Lake Lanier Islands Development Authority, said discussion about the property’s renewal began in 2012.

“We think from an authority standpoint, this project is important because it give the islands a major anchor project to carry it for the next 30 years,” Donohue said.

Plans for the hotel and conference center are 80% complete, he said.

Because the design isn’t set in stone, Donohue said it could change in a way that acclimates a “post-COVID” world, including more access to the outside for dining and larger conference spaces that allow people to sit farther away from one another.

Burgess said bringing back a golf course back to the property is still being considered. PineIsle's golf course was closed.