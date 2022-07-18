New Georgia Supreme Court chief justice sworn in

Justice Nels Peterson was sworn in Monday as the court's presiding justice. Typically, the presiding justice is next in line to be chief justice.

Boggs was appointed to the Supreme Court by then-Gov. Nathan Deal in 2016 and won election to a six-year term in 2018. He previously served on the state Court of Appeals and as a superior court judge in Waycross, where he founded that circuit’s drug court program.

Before taking the bench, Boggs served two terms in the Georgia General Assembly. Deal appointed him to serve as a co-chair of the Georgia Criminal Justice Reform Council from 2012 to 2018. A graduate of Georgia Southern College and Mercer University School of Law, Boggs also is a member or leader of numerous other organizations having to do with the judicial branch.

Boggs co-chaired the Criminal Justice Reform Council when Deal was governor and has also been a member of Gov. Brian Kemp's Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation Commission, serving as chair of the mental health courts and corrections subcommittee.

In introducing Boggs Monday, former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton applauded Boggs' dedication to criminal justice reform, the Journal-Constitution reported.

“I’m talking about work that has reduced incarceration rates among African-Americans by 25 percent,” Melton said. “I’m talking about work that has brought lives back together and that has restored families, that has changed communities. I’m talking about work that has done all this while reducing recidivism.”