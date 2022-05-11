ajc logo
X

New Georgia law requires recess, but has several exceptions

Georgia News
19 minutes ago
A new Georgia law requires daily recess for most elementary students, but doesn't say how much and includes some exceptions

ATLANTA (AP) — A new Georgia law requires daily recess for most elementary students, but doesn’t say how long recess should last and includes some exceptions.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed the law, which covers students through fifth grade, on Monday, news outlets reported.

"It is time for our students to get moving and learn how to play with each other again," state Rep. Demetrius Douglas, the Stockbridge Democrat and former Georgia football player who sponsored the bill, told WSB-TV.

Younger students spend all day in one room, since they don't move from class to class as middle and high school students do, he told news outlets.

Recess can be waived on days when students have physical education or other "structured activity time," such as games led by a teacher, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported. It also can be skipped for scheduling conflicts, bad weather, field trips or other unavoidable obstacles.

Three years ago, Kemp vetoed a bill that urged schools to provide an average of 30 minutes of recess per day.

Douglas told WAGA-TV that he took a 30-minute requirement out of the new law after meeting with members of the governor's staff.

“Did I have to compromise? Yes. But is it a start? Absolutely, and I’m thrilled with just a start,” he said.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
French fiberglass maker hiring 400 in $28M Georgia expansion
16m ago
Kemp: $1.1 billion in Georgia tax refunds begins this week
25m ago
Braves catcher Piña to have season-ending left wrist surgery
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top