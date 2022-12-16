New Georgia House member arrested on drug and theft charges

The Athens Banner-Herald reports Rampey was arrested at Magnolia Estates of Winder, an assisted living complex that Rampey has managed for 38 years, according to his campaign website.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said Rampey is believed to have burglarized a house that is part of the complex. Officials said the investigation began about two weeks ago after missing prescription narcotics were reported. Deputies said they arrested Rampey as he was leaving an unoccupied unit on Thursday.

“We had a couple of instances of him on video taking the items and today we had one as well. We actually filmed him going into the residence and taking the items,” Smith told the newspaper.

Smith said investigators searched the business and Rampey's home Thursday looking for more evidence.