New Georgia House member arrested on drug and theft charges

Georgia News
1 hour ago
An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages.

Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, was arrested Thursday, jail records show. He was charged with six counts of obtaining drugs by misrepresentation or theft, six counts of exploiting an elder or disabled adult, five counts of burglary, and one count of drug possession.

Rampey remained jailed Friday with no bail set. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Rampey, a Republican, faced no general election opposition in his November victory in House District 119, which includes most of Barrow County. Rep. Terry England, the current officeholder, is retiring. Rampey easily won an earlier GOP primary.

Rampey is scheduled to be sworn in on Jan. 9.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports Rampey was arrested at Magnolia Estates of Winder, an assisted living complex that Rampey has managed for 38 years, according to his campaign website.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said Rampey is believed to have burglarized a house that is part of the complex. Officials said the investigation began about two weeks ago after missing prescription narcotics were reported. Deputies said they arrested Rampey as he was leaving an unoccupied unit on Thursday.

“We had a couple of instances of him on video taking the items and today we had one as well. We actually filmed him going into the residence and taking the items,” Smith told the newspaper.

Smith said investigators searched the business and Rampey's home Thursday looking for more evidence.

