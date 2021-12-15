New Georgia Freedom Caucus seeks right turn in state policy

Many members of the Georgia group are at odds with the current Republican legislative leadership. State Sen. Burt Jones of Jackson is running for lieutenant governor against Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller of Gainesville, after Jones lost his own bid for the pro tem position last year. Jones and some of his allies were demoted or stripped of committee leadership posts, in part because of that challenge, and in part because they agitated for Georgia lawmakers to take action sought by Trump to prevent Georgia from awarding its 16 electoral votes to Democratic President Joe Biden.

Jones said the group would “push against a culture of cancellation” that he said was penalizing truly conservative lawmakers.

Rep. Charlice Byrd of Woodstock, another member, recently announced a primary challenge against fellow Republican Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick of Marietta.

“Well, I want you to know that I am right wing,” Byrd said in response to the idea that the caucus might be labeled right wing. "I cling to my God, my Bible and my guns.

Those and other Republican primaries, including former U.S. Sen. David Perdue's bid to knock off incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp could create a dynamic that produces a lot of conservative legislative in 2022 in Georgia. Caucus members, for example, said they want to change Georgia's gun laws to remove the fee for a gun permit, or even the requirement for a permit at all, a proposal they call “constitutional carry” because they argue people shouldn't have to jump through hoops to exercise their right to carry guns. That proposal has seemed dead in the water in Georgia in recent years, but Ralston has recently said he's open to exploring it.

Dolezal also identified eliminating the state income tax and keeping “dangerous ideology” from infiltrating schools, but said that maybe more important is preventing bad proposal from becoming law.

“I didn’t wake up this morning saying ‘You know what Georgia needs tomorrow is more laws and regulation,’” Dolezal said.

