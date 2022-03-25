ajc logo
New Georgia coach White hires former assistant at Florida

7 minutes ago
New Georgia coach Mike White has hired Akeem Miskdeen  (pronounced mis-cuh-deen), who was on White’s staff at Florida, as an assistant coach

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — New Georgia coach Mike White has hired Akeem Miskdeen, who was on White's staff at Florida, as an assistant coach.

Miskdeen (pronounced mis-cuh-deen) was an assistant coach at Florida Atlantic for three seasons before joining White at Florida. He has coached for 13 years, including time as an assistant at Kent State and Hampton.

In announcing the hire on Friday, White said Miskdeen "is a great human being, relentless worker, good coach and recruiter but most of all a tremendous mentor to young men.”

At Florida Atlantic, Miskdeen worked with coach Dusty May, one of White's three former assistants at Florida who are Division I head coaches.

White was 142-88 in seven seasons at Florida, including a 72-52 mark in Southeastern Conference games. He was hired on March 13, to replace Tom Crean, who was fired after four seasons. The Bulldogs finished 6-26 this season, including 1-17 in the SEC.

