New Falcons GM Fontenot could select successor to QB Ryan

THEY DON'T NEED: WR, PK, P, LB.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State, TE Kyle Pitts, Florida, OT Penei Sewell, Oregon, QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State.

OUTLOOK: The last time the Falcons entered the draft with a new general manager, Dimitroff made quarterback Matt Ryan the No. 3 overall pick in 2008. Newly hired GM Terry Fontenot may use his first draft pick in Atlanta to select Ryan's successor — even though the quarterback, who will be 36 this season, is still productive. A third consecutive losing season drove home the point that an offense led by Ryan and wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley isn't enough to make up for such glaring weaknesses as a lack of pass protection and a weak pass rush. Fontenot and new coach Arthur Smith must find a quarterback who can play behind Ryan in 2021 and possibly take over the position in 2022. Atlanta also needs more help at running back, even after signing former Carolina backup Mike Davis. The Falcons enter the draft with nine picks and it wouldn't be a major surprise if Fontenot trades down in the first round to acquire more selections. The GM inherited a roster with many needs and no salary cap room to make aggressive moves in free agency.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL