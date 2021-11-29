New college courses teach about civil rights leader Vivian

Vivian began staging sit-ins against segregation in Peoria, Illinois, in the 1940s. He met King soon after the budding civil rights leader’s leadership of the 1955 Montgomery bus boycott and helped organize the Freedom Rides that forced federal intervention across the South.

Vivian boldly challenged a segregationist sheriff while trying to register Black voters in Selma, Alabama, where hundreds, then thousands, later marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

As cameras rolled, the sheriff punched him. News coverage of the assault helped turned a local registration drive into a national phenomenon.

At the University of West Georgia, student Tre Mason said the course about Vivian is his favorite.

“It provides us a lot of good information on Black history and what we weren’t taught in our history classes,” the 19-year-old told the AJC.