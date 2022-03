New closer Jansen gives Braves one of MLB's deepest bullpens

But why pass up the opportunity to add a three-time All-Star who has 350 career saves?

“He’s been one of the game’s best closers for a long time,” left-handed starter Max Fried said this week. “Any situation, any circumstance he’s been in, he knows how to come out of it. ... It’s going to be really awesome. You can’t have too many guys.”

A signature moment of the Braves' clinching 4-2 win over the Dodgers in Game 6 of the NLCS came when Matzek struck out the side in the seventh with two runners in scoring position. A.J. Minter pitched eight scoreless innings in the series. Smith earned two wins and the Game 6 save.

“Tremendous,” Jansen said of the bullpen's dominance. “Devastating.”

Similar descriptions could be used for Jansen, who had 38 saves with a 2.22 for the Dodgers last season.

Jansen, 34, now becomes the closer of the deep Atlanta bullpen that also includes Smith, McHugh, Matzek, Minter and Luke Jackson. Among other bullpen candidates are Darren O'Day, Tyler Thornburg and rookie Spencer Strider.

There's more to come. Later this season, Kirby Yates, yet another offseason addition, is expected to join the bullpen when he completes his recovery from Tommy John surgery. Yates led the majors with 41 saves for San Diego in 2019.

When told by Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos that he was close to signing Jansen, Smith quickly said he had no issue with Jansen handling the closer's role. Smith ranked third in the NL with 37 saves in 2021, one spot behind Jansen.

“I obviously enjoyed the ninth inning and enjoyed throwing there,” Smith said Tuesday. “It was fun. We had a good run at it but he’s a proven closer, an All-Star. He’s got over 300 saves. It was kind of a no-brainer, almost. And he clearly makes our team and bullpen better. I’m excited to have him.”

Similarly, Jansen said he'd have no problem pitching in a setup role.

“I don’t want to be married to the role,” Jansen said. “It’s what can we do to make the team better. That’s how I see it. If it’s for me to be in the ninth, I will do it. If I have to go get some other outs also, too, it's how can we get better to win another championship. It’s a nasty bullpen and it’s going to be a big part of the team. That’s how I see it.”

With so much talent and depth in the bullpen, the Braves' most obvious path to repeating as World Series champions is turning games over to the bullpen with a lead.

“Our starters are so good they could easily go nine every night,” Smith said. “But if they go seven innings every night and we’ve got all those arms in the bullpen down there, that just really shortens the game. It really keeps it in our favor.”

NOTES: The Braves narrowed the competition for the final two spots in their rotation by optioning RHP Touki Toussaint to Triple-A Gwinnett. OF Drew Waters also was optioned to Gwinnett. Huascar Ynoa, Kyle Wright, Kyle Muller and Tucker Davidson remain as rotation contenders behind Max Fried, Charlie Morton and Ian Anderson. Wright threw three scoreless innings against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, allowing three hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers' Kenley Jansen throws during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati on Sept. 18, 2021. The Atlanta Braves signed Jansen to a $16 million, one-year contract Friday night, March 18. The 34-year-old Jansen, who had 38 saves and a 2.22 ERA in 69 appearances for the Dodgers last season, is expected to take over from Will Smith as the Braves' primary closer. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Caption FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers' Kenley Jansen throws during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati on Sept. 18, 2021. The Atlanta Braves signed Jansen to a $16 million, one-year contract Friday night, March 18. The 34-year-old Jansen, who had 38 saves and a 2.22 ERA in 69 appearances for the Dodgers last season, is expected to take over from Will Smith as the Braves' primary closer. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster