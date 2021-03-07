New children's hospital set to open in Savannah

The Savannah Morning News reported that the Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children's Hospital will have 50 beds as well as 18 in the emergency room. The newspaper said the facility is the only free-standing children's hospital in coastal Georgia. Patients are slated to begin arriving on March 11.

The new building is specifically designed and decorated with children's needs in mind. Many of the features are designed to make them feel more comfortable during what is often a scary time for kids. Most of the rooms have beds that unfold so that parents or guardians can sleep there overnight but not interfere with play space during the day.