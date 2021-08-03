New charge against Georgia sheriff added in new indictment

“Most importantly, there is no allegation that Sheriff Hill himself or anyone at his direction physically assaulted or touched this individual,” Findling said.

The new alleged victim in the new indictment was arrested in May 2020, accused of speeding and driving with a suspended Florida driver's license. Once he was at the jail, Hill ordered him put in a restraint chair even though he wasn't aggressive, the indictment says.

While he was in the chair and while Hill was present, a sheriff's office employee put a hood over the man's head and he was hit twice in the face, the indictment says. A jail officer later asked if he was “the one they beat up?” and then covered the blood on the man's jail uniform with a white paper smock and took a photo of him, the indictment says.