New body camera video shows moments after Arbery shooting

“(Travis) had had no choice, man,” Greg McMichael tells officers in the body camera footage. Retired from a job as an investigator with the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's office, it's clear in the video that he knew many of the officers, the newspaper reported.

As he's questioned by an officer, Bryan can be heard saying, “Should we have been chasing him? I don't know.”

Greg McMichael said Arbery was frequently in the neighborhood “breaking into places." He also told officers, “To be honest with you, if I could've shot the guy, I would've shot him myself.”

Authorities have said there’s no evidence Arbery stole from a home under construction near the McMichaels' house or that he committed any other crimes.

In this Feb. 23, 2020 image taken from Glynn, Ga., County Police body camera video, authorities, rear, stand over the covered body of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, who was shot and killed while while running in a neighborhood outside the port city of Brunswick, Ga. Father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested on murder charges in May, more than two months after the incident. A third man, William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., who shot cellphone video of the incident is charged with murder for joining the chase.