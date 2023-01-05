New Biden-picked majority sworn in for federal utility

The Tennessee Valley Authority says the six Biden nominees took the oath of office Wednesday from a federal magistrate judge in Knoxville.

The new board members at the federal utility are Beth Geer of Brentwood, Tennessee; Bobby Klein of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Michelle Moore of Midlothian, Virginia; Bill Renick of Ashland, Mississippi; Joe Ritch of Huntsville, Alabama; and Wade White of Eddyville, Kentucky.