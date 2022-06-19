ajc logo
New $16M plan proposes more modest changes for Savannah park

Georgia News
42 minutes ago
One of Georgia’s signature urban parks could see gradual changes under a new plan

SAVANNAH, Ga (AP) — One of Georgia's signature urban parks could see gradual changes under a new plan.

A privately-financed plan for Savannah's Forsyth Park calls for many fewer changes than early versions, the Savannah Morning News reports, after residents opposed an aggressive transformation as harmful to the park's historic features.

The plan would cost $16 million. The city must agree to it before any work would begin.

The new plan calls for the bulk of changes to take place on the south end of the park, the end that is farthest away from downtown Savannah.

The proposal calls for new restrooms, a playground, picnic area and an updated garden area around the park's south entrance, adding to the cluster of athletic activity that basketball and tennis courts already anchored there.

A new biking and jogging path would be built around the outside perimeter of the park. New gardens would be constructed, and one of two existing playgrounds would be relocated.

The park's bandshell would be demolished and replaced with a new better-positioned stage.

The plan would make few changes to the north end of the park, although it would evaluate the health of each of the live oaks and increase lighting. The plan would maintain Forsyth Park's open lawns and central walkway.

