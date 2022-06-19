New $16M plan proposes more modest changes for Savannah park

A new biking and jogging path would be built around the outside perimeter of the park. New gardens would be constructed, and one of two existing playgrounds would be relocated.

The park's bandshell would be demolished and replaced with a new better-positioned stage.

The plan would make few changes to the north end of the park, although it would evaluate the health of each of the live oaks and increase lighting. The plan would maintain Forsyth Park's open lawns and central walkway.