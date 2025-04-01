Georgia News
Georgia News

Never can say goodbye: Chavez back with the Braves for the 5th time since 2021 and 6th overall

Jesse Chavez and the Atlanta Braves are back together again
FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jesse Chavez winds up during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sept. 10, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jesse Chavez winds up during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sept. 10, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell, File)
Updated 39 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jesse Chavez and the Atlanta Braves never seem to part ways for long.

The team purchased the 41-year-old right-hander's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, bringing him back for his fifth stint with the Braves since 2021 and sixth overall.

He first joined the team during the 2009 offseason in a trade for Rafael Soriano. In 2021, Chavez signed a minor deal with Atlanta and later joined the Braves’ staff, helping them win the World Series.

Chavez has played for nine different teams in his long career, including multiple stints with Toronto, the Los Angeles Angels, Texas and Chicago Cubs.

“We need as much positive as we can have right now, and Jesse definitely brings that,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s part of the family, and it’s always good when you see Jesse walk through that door.”

Chavez returned on the same day the Braves found out outfielder Jurickson Profar was suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

Chavez has a 2.53 ERA spanning 158 appearances for the Braves since 2021.

Also Monday, the Braves designated right-hander Héctor Neris for assignment.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jesse Chavez winds up during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sept. 10, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell, File)

Credit: AP

Braves call up Jesse Chavez, designate Hector Neris for assignment

This is Chavez’s sixth time with the Braves, appearing in game with the team in 2010, 2012 and the past three seasons.

2h ago

Braves' Jurickson Profar gets 80-game PED ban, calls it 'most difficult day' of his career

2h ago

Braves’ Jurickson Profar suspended 80 games after testing positive for performance-enhancing substance

The suspension would seem an unsettling turn for a team that prides itself on its professionalism and also is trying to break a four-game losing streak to start the season.

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Cash 4 Evening

Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Cash 3 Evening

Featured

Much of Georgia was under a Level 3 of 5 risk for severe weather on March 31, 2025. The far northern portion of the state was under a Level 2 and 1 risk.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

EF-1 tornado confirmed in Henry County during storms

1h ago

3 of 4 U.S. soldiers who went missing in Lithuania have been found dead

Three of four U.S. soldiers who went missing in Lithuania have been found dead. The soldiers had been stationed at Georgia's Fort Stewart.

Lucy McBath suspends bid for governor as husband battles cancer

Four-term U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath suspends bid for Georgia governor.