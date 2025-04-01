Never can say goodbye: Chavez back with the Braves for the 5th time since 2021 and 6th overall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jesse Chavez and the Atlanta Braves never seem to part ways for long.

The team purchased the 41-year-old right-hander's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, bringing him back for his fifth stint with the Braves since 2021 and sixth overall.

He first joined the team during the 2009 offseason in a trade for Rafael Soriano. In 2021, Chavez signed a minor deal with Atlanta and later joined the Braves’ staff, helping them win the World Series.