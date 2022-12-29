Nets win 10th straight, beating short-handed Hawks 108-107

Dejounte Murray scored 24 points and John Collins had 21 for Atlanta, which tied it at 104 on Aaron Holiday’s 3 but never took the lead in the closing minutes of the fourth. Onyeka Okongwu finished with 18 points and a season-high 13 rebounds.

Murray missed a 27-footer with 0.1 seconds remaining as the buzzer sounded.

TIP-INS

Nets: Brooklyn is 14-4 against the Hawks since the start of 2017-18, the best record against Atlanta over that span. ... The Nets have won five straight on the road. ... Patty Mills scored all 12 of his points in the second quarter. ... Nic Claxton had a career high six blocked shots. ... Coach Jacque Vaughn had no immediate update on swingman Joe Harris (left knee soreness), the only Net listed on the injury report. There is a chance he could rejoin the team later this week but remains in Brooklyn getting treatment. ... Vaughn is 21-7 since taking over for Steve Nash.

Hawks: Coach Nate McMillan had no immediate update on Capela, who’s missed five of the last six games with a right calf strain. ... The timetable is equally unclear on Hunter, who’s missed two straight games with a left ankle sprain.

UP NEXT

Nets: At Charlotte on Saturday night.

Hawks: Host Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

