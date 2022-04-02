Nets' Dragic has COVID-19 symptoms, won't play against Hawks

“I think some of these things are 24 hours to 72 hours,” Nash said of Brown’s illness. “Hopefully, we’re in that timeframe and he can play on Tuesday.”

The Nets and Hawks enter the game with identical 40-37 records, and the winner will move up one spot within the projected play-in tournament field to eighth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Meanwhile, Nets forward Ben Simmons is with the team and participated in some light shooting before the game. Simmons apparently is not close to making his debut with Brooklyn since his trade from Philadelphia on Feb. 10.

“He’s on the court a little bit the past couple days, but nothing dynamic,” Nash said, adding Simmons “is not even moving around a lot. He’s just doing some light shooting.”

