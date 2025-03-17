Georgia News
Nets continue home dominance against Hawks with 122-114 victory

Cam Johnson scored 28 points, Keon Johnson added 22 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Atlanta Hawks 122-114 on Sunday night
Brooklyn Nets guard Tyrese Martin (13) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) and guard Dyson Daniels (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Cam Johnson scored 28 points, Keon Johnson added 22 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Atlanta Hawks 122-114 on Sunday night.

Tyrese Martin had 16 points for the Nets, who snapped a three-game losing streak and won for just the second time in 12 games. Jalen Wilson and Trendon Watford finished with 13 points apiece.

Trae Young had 28 points and 12 assists for the Hawks, who have dropped two in a row after winning four straight. Onyeka Okongwu added 21 points and 15 rebounds.

The Hawks led by 10 in the third quarter, but the Nets had it down to one by the end of the period and outscored Atlanta 31-22 in the fourth.

Takeaways

Hawks: Dyson Daniels had five steals to extend his NBA lead and has 24 games with four or more, the most in an NBA season since Hall of Famer Allen Iverson had 24 in 2002-03.

Nets: Brooklyn put together an impressive finishing kick on the second night of back-to-back games after falling 115-113 to Boston on Saturday.

Key moment

The Nets led by one before a 10-0 surge in the fourth gave them a 109-98 lead on Keon Johnson's 3-pointer with 6:56 remaining.

Key stat

The Nets have won six straight against Atlanta at home. The Hawks' last win in Brooklyn was on New Year's Day in 2021.

Up next

The Nets are in Boston on Tuesday after losing to the Celtics at home on Saturday. Atlanta visits Charlotte on Tuesday.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Brooklyn Nets forward Maxwell Lewis (27) shoots over Atlanta Hawks guards Vit Krejci (27) and Trae Young (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson (22) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks guards Dyson Daniels (5) and Terance Mann (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward Georges Niang (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) is fouled by Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almirón (10) looks to pass the ball against Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba (18) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, March, 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Workers, clean up damaged house near Paulding County High School after a storm passed through, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Dallas. National Weather Service teams will be conducting a damage survey in the Paulding County/Dallas area, which sustained “pretty significant” damage from the storms, NWS Senior Meteorologist Dylan Lusk told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday morning. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

LIVE UPDATES

