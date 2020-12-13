Netflix illuminates downtown Augusta with Christmas lights

Mayor Hardie Davis issued a statement thanking Netflix forbringing a little more holiday spirit to Augusta. He said it was an easy decision to accept.

“When we rang in 2020, no one knew what was just around the corner. With the news warning people to stay at home for the holidays, we wanted to bring some extra cheer to our residents,” he said. “As the lights go up and shine brightly over the next few weeks, it is my prayer that they bring hope and joy to all that see them.”

John Ussery, the city’s assistant director for traffic engineering, said they were surprised to learn about Netflix’s donation. He said they didn’t know it was Netflix until they applied for the permit.

“They just said they wanted to spread some holiday cheer and hope, it’s been a rough year. They choose several mid-sized cities they wanted to set up a display in,” Ussery said. “At first, they didn’t even tell us it was Netflix, they just said that the donor wished to remain anonymous.”

Netflix installed the lights Tuesday and Wednesday and they will remain until the first week of January.

People pose for photos with the new Christmas light display set up courtesy of Netflix in downtown Augusta, Ga., Wednesday Dec. 9, 2020. The display includes lights of different colors and signs promoting Netflix Christmas movies and shows. (Michael Holahan /The Augusta Chronicle via AP) Credit: Michael Holahan Credit: Michael Holahan

