Nestle unit to open second meal hub in Georgia, hiring 665

Freshly has been expanding rapidly since Nestle acquired it last year, giving it the financial backing for growth. The company said Tuesday's announcement was prompted by increasing customer demand.

Freshly will qualify for a state income tax credit allowing it to deduct $4,000 per job from Georgia income taxes for five years, worth up to $13.3 million. If the company doesn’t incur that much state income tax liability, it can take much of the money from personal income taxes that workers pay. For Freshly to qualify, workers must make at least $28,000 a year.