X

Nebraska starting QB Casey Thompson enters transfer portal

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
55 minutes ago
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson has entered the transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson entered the transfer portal on Friday, all but assuring Jeff Sims of being the starter when the Cornhuskers open Matt Rhule's first season as coach.

Thompson started 10 of 12 games last season after transferring from Texas. His recovery from offseason shoulder surgery caused him to miss spring practice and left the majority of first-team snaps to Sims, who joined the Huskers in January after leaving Georgia Tech.

Thompson was the third Nebraska quarterback to enter the portal this week, joining Logan Smothers and Richard Torres. Sims, Chubba Purdy, Heinrich Haarberg and walk-on Jack Woche are the remaining quarterbacks.

Thompson spent his first four years at Texas, starting 10 games and appearing in nine others. He won the starter's job at Nebraska last season and completed 63% of his passes for 2,407 yards, with three 300-yard games. He threw 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and ran for five scores as the Huskers went 4-8. He missed two games because of injury.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Rebecca Breyer

Medical marijuana dispensaries open in Georgia5h ago

Credit: TNS

Kemp OKs student loan repayment for nursing faculty, medical examiners
35m ago

Prosecutors argue against Victor Hill remaining free on appeal
1h ago

Credit: FBI photo

Gwinnett man sentenced in Jan. 6 plea deal
58m ago

Credit: FBI photo

Gwinnett man sentenced in Jan. 6 plea deal
58m ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Changes would strike ‘diversity’ from Georgia’s educator prep rules
2h ago
The Latest
Atlanta takes on Philadelphia, looks for 4th straight victory
26m ago
Bring on Philly! Celtics fend off Hawks, face 76ers next
6h ago
Braves visit the Mets to begin 4-game series
8h ago
Featured

Gwinnett school board to adopt new health program, but not sex ed part
17h ago
Spelman students win $1M Goldman Sachs prize
20h ago
After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top