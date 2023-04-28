Nebraska starting QB Casey Thompson enters transfer portal

Thompson started 10 of 12 games last season after transferring from Texas. His recovery from offseason shoulder surgery caused him to miss spring practice and left the majority of first-team snaps to Sims, who joined the Huskers in January after leaving Georgia Tech.

Thompson was the third Nebraska quarterback to enter the portal this week, joining Logan Smothers and Richard Torres. Sims, Chubba Purdy, Heinrich Haarberg and walk-on Jack Woche are the remaining quarterbacks.