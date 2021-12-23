Nebraska on the Verge snaps skid beating Kennesaw St.

Nebraska put together a 13-5 outburst just before intermission and led 45-34 at the break. A 12-2 run to start the second half gave the Cornhuskers a double-digit advantage for the remainder.
Terrell Burden scored 27 points for Kennesaw State on 10-for-14 shooting and made all seven of his foul shots. Jamir Moultrie scored 12 off the bench and Youngblood scored 11 with 12 rebounds.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP—
Caption
Nebraska guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) makes a layup in front of Kennesaw State forward Cole LaRue (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Credit: John Peterson
Caption
Nebraska guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) makes a layup in front of Kennesaw State forward Cole LaRue (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Credit: John Peterson
Credit: John Peterson
Caption
Nebraska guard C.J. Wilcher (0) is congratulated by Alonzo Verge Jr. after making a 3-point shot against Kennesaw State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Credit: John Peterson
Caption
Nebraska guard C.J. Wilcher (0) is congratulated by Alonzo Verge Jr. after making a 3-point shot against Kennesaw State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Credit: John Peterson
Credit: John Peterson
Caption
Kennesaw State guard Brandon Stroud drives to the basket against Nebraska guard Bryce McGowens during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Credit: John Peterson
Caption
Kennesaw State guard Brandon Stroud drives to the basket against Nebraska guard Bryce McGowens during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Credit: John Peterson
Credit: John Peterson
Caption
Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim watches the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Credit: John Peterson
Caption
Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim watches the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Credit: John Peterson
Credit: John Peterson
Caption
Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga (30) makes a 3-point shot against Kennesaw State guard Spencer Rodgers (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Credit: John Peterson
Caption
Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga (30) makes a 3-point shot against Kennesaw State guard Spencer Rodgers (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Credit: John Peterson
Credit: John Peterson
Caption
Nebraska forward Derrick Walker (13) makes a layup against Kennesaw State guard Brandon Stroud (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Credit: John Peterson
Caption
Nebraska forward Derrick Walker (13) makes a layup against Kennesaw State guard Brandon Stroud (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Credit: John Peterson
Credit: John Peterson
Caption
Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga (30) holds up three fingers after making a three point shot against Kennesaw State guard Jamir Moultrie (12) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Credit: John Peterson
Caption
Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga (30) holds up three fingers after making a three point shot against Kennesaw State guard Jamir Moultrie (12) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Credit: John Peterson
Credit: John Peterson