Nebraska on the Verge snaps skid beating Kennesaw St.

Verge scored 16 points and distributed 12 assists against the Owls. Verge had four more assists than the entire Kennesaw State team. He entered the game as just one of five players in the country averaging at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists per game. Verge also had seven boards.

Bryce McGowens and Derrick Walker each scored 11 points for Nebraska (6-7) which snapped a five-game losing streak. Nebraska had 10 players enter the scoring column against its ASUN Conference foes.