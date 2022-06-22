Nearly $100K stolen from ex-NBA player Vince Carter’s home

Two guns and more than $16,000 was recovered later outside the 10,000-square-foot (900-square meter) home in Atlanta's affluent Buckhead neighborhood. Carter told police the recovered money was a small portion of $100,000 in cash he kept in a bag in a closet, the report said.

According to the report, Carter's wife, Sondi Carter, was in bed with her two sons when she heard loud noises around 11:50 p.m. Sunday. They hid in a closet and she called 911, then texted her neighborhood patrol. A neighborhood patrol officer, who was the first law enforcement to arrive, saw a man fleeing in a black SUV but was unable to catch him, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.